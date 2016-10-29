Raider football playoff run ends
The Raider football team battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit to take a 27-26 lead early in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on as Stevens Point ended Hudson's season with a 41-27 victory in a WIAA Level 2 playoff game in Stevens Point.
Aaron Squires scored a pair of touchdowns 42 seconds apart to cut the Panther's lead to 26-24 late in the third quarter. Keyser Helterbrand's second field goal of the game, from 33-yards out, put Hudson ahead 27-26, with 7:03 remaining.
Stevens Point answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to regain the lead, 34-27, then after stopping the Raiders on 4th-and-2 at Hudson's 33-yard line tacked on another score to make the final 41-27.
Squires scored on touchdown runs of 1, 8 and 1 yard while Helterbrand's field goals were from 32 and 33 yards away.
