Raider football playoff run ends

Aaron Squires scored a pair of touchdowns 42 seconds apart to cut the Panther's lead to 26-24 late in the third quarter. Keyser Helterbrand's second field goal of the game, from 33-yards out, put Hudson ahead 27-26, with 7:03 remaining.

Stevens Point answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to regain the lead, 34-27, then after stopping the Raiders on 4th-and-2 at Hudson's 33-yard line tacked on another score to make the final 41-27.

Squires scored on touchdown runs of 1, 8 and 1 yard while Helterbrand's field goals were from 32 and 33 yards away.

