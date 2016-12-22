Wrestlers roll past Mahtomedi

The Raiders were prevented from making their planned overnight trip to Fond du Lac for Saturday's Marty Loy Classic by Friday's snowstorm. They'll be off now until the annual Bi-State Classic next Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30, in La Crosse.

Hudson went into its unexpected holiday break on a high note however with last week's 20-point win over Mahtomedi.

"We built up a big enough lead that we moved our final two kids around for better matchups," head coach Chris Hansen noted. "That cost us some team points but hopefully will pay off in February."

Mitchell Anderson recorded Hudson's first points of the match with an impressive 19-4 technical fall over returning state qualifier Reid Lawrence at 126 pounds. It was the first of five straight victories for the Raiders, including three straight pins by Caleb Hatch, Jake Midby and Jacob Anderson at 138, 145 and 152 pounds. Vincent Fanning also recorded a 9-2 decision at 132 pounds.

"Eighth-ranked Logan Hatch will be back in our lineup soon, but in the meantime his replacement, Caleb Hatch, keeps on winning, getting his second pin in as many matches," Hansen noted.

Sam Kelcher added a pin at 195 pounds and Cole Godbout picked up a pin at 220 pounds before Isac Schindler ended Hudson's scoring with a pin at 285 pounds.

Following next week's Bi-State Classic, the Raiders return to Big Rivers Conference action at Menomonie Thursday, Jan. 5.