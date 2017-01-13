Raiders win wild one over Stars

Hudson led 6-2 after two periods before the teams combined for three goals in a 38-second span early in the third period to make things interesting.

Wilgren's third goal of the game gave Hudson a 7-2 lead at the 3:50 mark of the third period, but the Stars answered with goals 14 seconds apart at 4:14 and 4:28 to make the score 7-4.

Eau Claire-Altoona struck again with just under six minutes remaining, then cut the Raider lead to one with under three minutes left, before Wilgren scored into an empty net in the closing seconds to make the final 8-6.

Lexi Nelson gave Hudson a quick lead 22 seconds into the game, assisted by Taylor Wandschneider, and the score remained 1-0 until the teams combined for three goals in a span of 1:15 late in the period.

After Abigail Stowe knotted things up for the Stars with a power-play goal at the 12:36 mark, Gretta Mohrland answered for Hudson at 13:05 with an assist from Wilgren. But Stowe struck again just 46 seconds later to make it a 2-2 game after one.

Hudson appeared to break the game open with four goals in the second period, starting with Wilgren's first goal of the game 4:18 in, assisted by Mohrland.

Dani Robson found the back of the net at the 5:54 mark with an assist from Wilgren, and Katie Meierotto made it a 5-2 game at the 7:50 mark with Wilgren assisting before an unassisted goal by Wilgren extended the Raider lead to 6-2.

Wilgren finished with four goals and three assists in the victory while goaltender Cassie Schultz made 19 saves. Hudson outshot Eau Claire-Altoona, 31-25.

On Saturday, Schultz stopped all 19 shots she faced in a 6-0 victory over Black River Falls.

Wilgren had two goals and an assist in the win, Sydney Hendricks had a goal and an assist, while Nelson, Natalie Wagner and Abby Grounds scored one goal each. Hana Hellmers, Zoey Thompson and Julia Wareham each had an assist.

The Raiders will travel to Dunn County Ice Arena in Menomonie to face the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie co-op Thursday, Jan. 12, before traveling across the state to face the eighth-ranked University School of Milwaukee Friday, Jan. 13, and Arrowhead Saturday, Jan. 14. They return home to host the Western Wisconsin Stars (Somerset/New Richmond) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Gornick Arena.