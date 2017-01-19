Skate to Shutout Cancer this weekend

The fundraiser will include t-shirt sales, chuck-a-puck, and donations collected by the players. In addition, different colored ribbons will be available to recognize the different kinds of cancers.

This year the funds raised will support the Rhinos Foundation, an organization that supports local cancer patients. Rhinos was established in 1991 to support the fight against cancer and those affected by the disease throughout Western Wisconsin, in memory of Mike Prine (nicknamed "Rhino"), a young man struck down by cancer.

The organization gives cash donations to those affected by the disease, and provides the Virginia Piper Cancer Institute - River Falls with additional donations, such as grocery and gas gift cards, which caregivers can share with patients at any time.

The Virginia Piper Institute reported Rhino's contributions to their organization to be $30,000 during the last three years, providing $10,000 to start the Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund at the River Falls Area Hospital Foundation and funding the the heating and cooling elements for all of the Chemo Chairs at the Virginia Piper Cancer Institute in River Falls. Rhino's plan is to continue growing and giving as long as there is a need, striving to give out 100 percent of the money they raise each year.

The “Skate to Shutout Cancer!” weekend kicks off with the Raider varsity girls hosting Bay Area at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 with the girls' JV team playing at 9 p.m.

Hudson's boys JV will play Superior Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. with the Raider boys' taking on the Spartans at 3 p.m.