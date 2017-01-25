Raiders state their case

To top the week off, they blanked the second-ranked Bay Area Ice Bears (Green Bay), 6-0 Friday night while helping to raise over $2,000 for the fight against cancer.

The 3-0 week vaulted Hudson ahead of Bay Area into the No. 2 spot in the state rankings behind the Central Wisconsin Storm (D.C. Everest/Wausau/Mosinee).

The Raiders, now 12-5-0 overall, 3-0-0 in the BRC, will host the fourth-ranked Eau Claire-Altoona Stars at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 26, and visit Onalaska for a nonconference game Saturday, Jan. 28.

Last Thursday's 5-1 victory over St. Croix Valley snapped a four-game losing streak for the Raiders against the Fusion, all by one goal.

"The last four times we played them it was like, what do we have to do?" Hudson coach Greg Gamache said. "Some teams you just feel like they have your number. We'd execute our game plan and still lose. So to get that one last night was huge for a lot of reasons — state rankings sectional seed, pride — they are our arch rivals."

Anna Wilgren scored four of Hudson's five goals, beginning with the Raiders first shot just 35 seconds into the game. Sydney Hendricks added an unassisted goal three minutes later to give Hudson a 2-0 first period lead.

Wilgren scored twice in the second period — on a power play at 3:39 with an assist from Lexie Nelson, and unassisted at the 11:49 mark, before making it a 5-0 game with an unassisted tally midway through the third.

St. Croix Valley spoiled Raider goalie Cassie Schultz's shutout bid with a power play goal with under four minutes remaining. Schultz finished with 17 saves as the Raiders doubled up the Fusion in shots on goal 36-18.

"It helps when you put one in so quick," Gamache said about Wilgren's early goal. "Psychologically that was a big hurdle."

Two nights earlier Hudson outshot the Western Wisconsin Stars 48-17 but needed a pair of third period goals to sweat out a 3-1 victory.

"We outshot them 14-8 in the first period and we were down 1-0," Gamache noted. "Then we outshoot them 20-3 in the second period, so total shots are 34-11 and it's tied 1-1. Then last night against River Falls the puck had eyes."

Wilgren tied things up against Western Wisconsin with a power play goal with 1:18 left in the second period, assisted by Molly Schuett and Hendricks. Lexie Nelson scored the go-ahead goal 4:05 into the third period with Katie Meierotto and Hendricks assisting before Wilgren netted an insurance goal three minutes later with help from Hendricks and Nelson.

Friday night in their "Skate to Shutout Cancer" game against second-ranked Bay Area, Wilgren's father Wayne dropped the ceremonial first puck before Wilgren went out and scored two goals and two assists in a 6-0 victory over the Ice Bears.

Hendricks also scored two goals and Nelson and Mallory Thompson had a goal each while Schultz stopped all nine shots she faced the day before her birthday to record her fifth shutout of the season.

Hendricks and Nelson both scored on the power play while Hudson held Bay Area scoreless on four power play opportunities.

Funds raised at the game were donated to the Rhino's Foundation, supporting families in Western Wisconsin affected by cancer since 1999.