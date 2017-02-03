Search
    Super Saturday on tap in high school hockey

    By Bob Burrows on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:03 a.m.

    The stars will align for Wisconsin high school hockey fans this Saturday, Feb. 4, when the top two boys and girls teams in the state, including both Hudson teams, face off with No. 1 rankings on the line.

    The second-ranked Raider boys' will host top-ranked Wausau West Saturday at 3 p.m. at John Gornick Memorial Arena while the No. 2 Hudson girls will face No. 1 Central Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. at Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau.

    Hudson's boys bring a record of 17-2-1 into Saturday's showdown while Wausau West is 18-2-1.

    The Raiders' two losses were both on the road-- 2-1 to Minneapolis at the Schwan's Cup in December and 4-3 at Eau Claire Memorial Jan. 5. They tied Superior 1-1 Jan. 24 in Superior.

    Wausau West has won 11 straight since playing to a 3-3 tie with Eau Claire Memorial Dec. 28, including a 7-4 victory over the Old Abes Jan. 21. The Warriors two losses both came early in the season-- 4-1 to Stevens Point on Dec. 1 and 4-1 to University School of Milwaukee Feb. 3.

    On the girls' side, neither Hudson nor Central Wisconsin has lost to a Wisconsin team this season. Hudson's girls take a record of 15-5-0 into Saturday's match-up with all five losses coming against Minnesota teams early in the season.

    The Storm, a cooperative team consisting of players from Wausau East, Wausau West, D.C. Everest and Mosinee, are 16-3-1 this season with losses to Bismarck, N.D, Forest Lake, Minn. and Princeton, Minn. They tied Bay Area (Green Bay), 1-1, this past Saturday, Jan. 28 after Hudson defeated Bay Area, 6-0, eight days earlier.

