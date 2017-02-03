Super Saturday on tap in high school hockey

The second-ranked Raider boys' will host top-ranked Wausau West Saturday at 3 p.m. at John Gornick Memorial Arena while the No. 2 Hudson girls will face No. 1 Central Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. at Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau.

Hudson's boys bring a record of 17-2-1 into Saturday's showdown while Wausau West is 18-2-1.

The Raiders' two losses were both on the road-- 2-1 to Minneapolis at the Schwan's Cup in December and 4-3 at Eau Claire Memorial Jan. 5. They tied Superior 1-1 Jan. 24 in Superior.

Wausau West has won 11 straight since playing to a 3-3 tie with Eau Claire Memorial Dec. 28, including a 7-4 victory over the Old Abes Jan. 21. The Warriors two losses both came early in the season-- 4-1 to Stevens Point on Dec. 1 and 4-1 to University School of Milwaukee Feb. 3.

On the girls' side, neither Hudson nor Central Wisconsin has lost to a Wisconsin team this season. Hudson's girls take a record of 15-5-0 into Saturday's match-up with all five losses coming against Minnesota teams early in the season.

The Storm, a cooperative team consisting of players from Wausau East, Wausau West, D.C. Everest and Mosinee, are 16-3-1 this season with losses to Bismarck, N.D, Forest Lake, Minn. and Princeton, Minn. They tied Bay Area (Green Bay), 1-1, this past Saturday, Jan. 28 after Hudson defeated Bay Area, 6-0, eight days earlier.