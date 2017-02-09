Raiders claim BRC/DSC title

Jacob Anderson earned a 19-10 major decision over Spring Valley/Elmwood's Cruze Hulberlt in the 152 pound title match while Mitchell Anderson posted a 10-1 major decision over Glenwood City's Jake Nadeau in the 120-pound finals. It was the third conference title for Mitchell Anderson and the second for his brother Mitchell.

Schindler clinched the 285-pound championship with a 6-1 victory over Eau Claire North's Jack Carruth.

The Raiders won the team championship with a total of 256.5 points while Spring Valley/Elmwood was second with 172.5 and Eau Claire North third with 155.4.

"Spring Valley is ranked eighth in Division 3, so beating them by 84 points is quite impressive," Raider coach Chris Hansen pointed out.

Leo Draveling reached the finals at 106 pounds before finishing second, and Logan Hatch placed second at 132 pounds while Cole Godbout was runner-up at 220.

Tyrel Busby wrestled to a third place finish at 182 pounds and freshman Caleb Hatch stepped in for senior Jake Midby at 145 pounds and placed third while freshman Bryce Hunsberger made his varsity debut and finished fifth at 113 pounds.

"Obviously when you insert back-ups and they are that successful, it says something about the strength of the program," Hansen said.

Vincent Fanning contributed a fourth place finish at 138 pounds and Sam Kelcher took fourth at 195 while Cody Cicha was fifth at 160 and Zeke Schwarz took sixth at 170.

Next up for the Raiders is the WIAA Division 1 Regional in Chippewa Falls this Saturday, Feb. 11, in Chippewa Falls.

"The regional on Saturday is very important to us," Hansen said. "Only the team champion moves on to the team sectionals the following Tuesday."

The regional team champion will compete at the WIAA Team Sectional in Stevens Point Tuesday, Feb. 14. The WIAA Individual Sectional is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, in River Falls.