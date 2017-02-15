Raider wrestlers punch ticket to state

The victory earned the Raiders their third straight berth in the WIAA State Team Tournament in Madison March 3-4.

After Midby won a 13-7 decision at 152 pounds for Hudson's first points of the night, Anderson, the regional champion at 152 pounds, posted a pin at 160 to give Hudson a 9-6 lead.

The Raiders trailed 18-9 when Godbout got a pin at 220, Schindler pinned his opponent at 285 and Draveling earned a pin at 106 to give Hudson a 27-1 lead.

Hudson and Marshfield traded pins in the next two matches with Mitchell Anderson scoring the Raider points at 120, and Isaac Hatch took a 9-6 decision at 126 to extend the Raider lead to 36-24.

Marshfield needed 12 points in the final two matches of the night but Vincent Fanning only allowed three in a 10-9 loss at 132 pounds. Marshfield got a pin in the final match of the night at 138 but it left them three points short.

With the sectional title the Raiders will compete at team state for the third consecutive season. Hudson will face Kaukauna in the state quarterfinals Friday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison.