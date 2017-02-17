Raiders barrel into sectional

Hudson scored seven goals in the first period while outshooting the Warriors 64-7 in the game to advance to the sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 21, against fourth-seeded Somerset. The Spartans defeated Baldwin-Woodville in overtime, 3-2, to move on.

Grady Gornick led the Raider onslaught with four goals while Ben Lundeen tallied two and Craig Cernohous, Jack Flattum, Carter Maack, Tanner Gornick, Dan Lienemann, Aaron Grounds and Jamin Parker scored one apiece.

Both the Raider girls and boys will host sectional semifinal games Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Gornick Arena. The top-seeded Hudson girls will take on the fifth-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars (Somerset/New Richmond) at 4:30 p.m. with the Raider boys hosting the Spartans at 7 p.m.