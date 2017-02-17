Search
    Raiders barrel into sectional

    By Bob Burrows Today at 2:57 p.m.
    Hudson players celebrate a goal by Aaron Grounds in the first period of their 13-0 victory over Amery in a WIAA regional final Thursday night. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)

    Eighth-seeded Amery was no match for No. 1 Hudson as the Raiders rolled to a 13-0 victory in a WIAA boys hockey regional final Thursday night at Gornick Arena.

    Hudson scored seven goals in the first period while outshooting the Warriors 64-7 in the game to advance to the sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 21, against fourth-seeded Somerset. The Spartans defeated Baldwin-Woodville in overtime, 3-2, to move on.

    Grady Gornick led the Raider onslaught with four goals while Ben Lundeen tallied two and Craig Cernohous, Jack Flattum, Carter Maack, Tanner Gornick, Dan Lienemann, Aaron Grounds and Jamin Parker scored one apiece.

    Both the Raider girls and boys will host sectional semifinal games Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Gornick Arena. The top-seeded Hudson girls will take on the fifth-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars (Somerset/New Richmond) at 4:30 p.m. with the Raider boys hosting the Spartans at 7 p.m.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
