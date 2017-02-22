Raider hockey rolls to section finals

The Raider girls defeated the Western Wisconsin Stars (Somerset/New Richmond),, 7-2 in the first game of the sectional semifinal doubleheader before the boys took care of Somerset, 10-0, in the nightcap.

Hudson's girls will face second-seeded and defending state champion Hayward this Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in Chippewa Falls for a berth in next weekend's WIAA State Tournament.

The Raider boys will stay home to host No. 2 seed Superior in its sectional final Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. at Gornick Arena.

Both of Tuesday night's sectional semifinal games were scoreless through the first period before the Raider offenses caught fire.

Anna Wilgren scored the first of her three goals 7:09 into the second period for the Hudson girls and Sydney Hendricks would go on to score two goals while Dani Robson and Gretta Mohrland netted one apiece. Cassie Schultz finished with 19 saves as the Raiders outshot the Stars, 58-21.

The boys game was tied 0-0 until Ben Lundeen found the back of the net at the 4:49 mark of the second period. Aaron Grounds, Tanner Gornick and Dan Lienemann each followed with a goal to give Hudson a 2-0 lead after two periods of play.

Lienemann would go on to score twice more in the third period to get his hat trick and Lundeen netted another goal while Chase Blackmun and Bennett Schrank scored one each. Anthony Howard faced just eight shots in his second straight playoff shutout as the Raiders outshot the Spartans, 39-8.

See the March 2 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more playoff coverage.