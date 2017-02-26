Raiders roll to sectional hockey title

Hudson got two goals and an assist apiece from Dan Lienemann and Cole Danielson. Aaron Grounds added a goal and three assists and Chase Blackmun had a goal and two assists while Isaiah Bewell scored one goal.

The Spartans appeared to take a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the game when, during a delayed major penalty on Superior, a Hudson player centered the puck from behind the net and it eventually went the length of the ice into the empty Raider net while goalie Anthony Howard was leaving the ice for an extra attacker. But after a brief discussion between the referees, it was ruled that the puck was touched by a Spartan player and the goal was waved off.

Hudson couldn't capitalize on the 5-minute power play but the Raiders eventually took a 1-0 lead at 12:55 when Lienemann put home his own rebound with assists from Grounds and Grady Gornick.

After another 5-minute major penalty on Superior that carried over into the second period, Cole Danielson scored a power play goal at the 2:49 mark to make it a 2-0 game.

One minute into a Spartan holding penalty at the 10:27 mark, the Raiders took a 3-0 lead when Lienemann scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. Danielson’s second goal gave Hudson at 4-0 lead with 1:50 left in the second period.

Grounds’ 27th goal of the season came 3:04 into the third period. Bewell scored 1:46 later and Blackmun completed the scoring with 10:12 remaining.

The Raiders have won 14 of their last 15 games with the only blemish a 1-1 overtime tie with Superior on Jan. 24 and have outscored their opponents 30-0 in their three postseason wins

Hudson (24-2-1) will play Big Rivers Conference rival Eau Claire Memorial (19-7-0) in a state tournament quarterfinal game Thursday, March 2, at 5 p.m. at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The Raiders and Old Abes split during the regular season with each team winning on its home ice.

See the March 2 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more.