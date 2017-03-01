Godbout state runner-up

Godbout beat an undefeated wrestler in the 220 pound semifinals before losing his title match while Anderson came back from a loss in the 152-pound semifinals to finish fifth.

Junior Mitchell Anderson and senior Isac Schindler both lost their first round matches.

Godbout pinned Caleb Wright of Brookfield East in 56 seconds in his first round match and posted a 10-1 major decision over Miguel Chestnut of Sun Prairie before defeating previously unbeaten Ben Kitslaar of Bay Port, 7-4 , in the semifinals. He lost a 10-4 decision to Aric Bohn in Saturday night's title match.

"I expected Cole Godbout to place high, but I don't think anyone expected him in the finals," Raider head coach Chris Hansen said. "Ben Kitslaar of Bay Port was 42-0 and had beaten Cole back in January. Godbout had the match of his life and pulled out a stunning upset victory sending him to the finals."

Jacob Anderson lost to eventual state champion Peyton Mocco of West Allis Nathan Hale in the semifinals and to eventual fourth place finisher Adam Beine of Slinger before beating Jake Gille of Pulaski for the second time in the tournament, 2-1, to capture fifth place. Anderson had beaten Gille, 5-3, in the quarterfinals.

"Jacob Anderson had a great weekend, becoming just Hudson's fifth two-time state place winner," Hansen noted. "To place fifth, he had to beat a wrestler who he had lost to earlier in the season, No. 3 ranked Jake Gille of Pulaski. I am very proud of Jake for winning such a tough match. When you know a guy has already beaten you, it is so difficult to remain positive."

Schindler wrapped up a tremendous career, accomplishing a feat only five other wrestlers in Hudson history have done — a three-time state qualifier.

"Isac was definitely one of the best kids in the state but unfortunately, he lost in the first round and was not one of the four first-round losers to be be brought back into the tournament," Hansen said.

Mitchell Anderson also lost in the first round in his second appearance at the state meet.

"When we drove home from the sectional last week, the bracket pairing came out for state. The one evident thing everyone immediately said was how bad of a draw Mitchell Anderson had," Hansen said. "He had a 42-0 senior from Madison LaFollette. Mitchell had a great match but fell short, ending his season as a two-time state qualifier as just a junior."

All four wrestlers will join their teammates in Madison again this weekend when the Raiders compete in the WIAA State Team Tournament. For the third straight year the Raiders will take on Kaukauna in the Division 1 Team State quarterfinals. The Galloping Ghosts are the three-time defending state champion.

Hudson and Kaukauna will square off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the UW-Fieldhouse. The winner will face either seventh-ranked Slinger or No. 9 Holmen in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

The other side of the bracket features 12th-ranked Menomonee Falls against No. 3 Oak Creek, and top-ranked Stoughton taking on No. 10 Waterford. The Division 1 championship match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4.