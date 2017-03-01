Raiders skate back to state

Hudson outscored its opponents 30-0 in its three postseason wins, including an emphatic 7-0 victory over Superior in last Saturday's sectional title game at Gornick Arena to punch its second straight ticket to state. The Raiders will begin state tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, against Big Rivers Conference rival Eau Claire Memorial.

Hudson's playoff run has included a 13-0 win over Amery, a 10-0 win over Somerset and Saturday's 7-0 blanking of Superior.

"We always take pride in wanting to get those shutouts and playing well defensively, and we've been doing a good job getting the pucks into the scoring area," Lockwood said. "And we do have a lot of talent, and I think that's showing more and more late in the season."

That talent was on full display Saturday with Dan Lienemann and Cole Danielson picking up two goals and an assist each, Aaron Grounds adding a goal and three assists, Chase Blackmun tallying a goal and two assists, and Anthony Howard recording his third straight shutout.

The Spartans appeared to take a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the game when, during a delayed major penalty on Superior, a Hudson player centered the puck from behind the net and it eventually went the length of the ice into the empty Raider net while Howard was leaving the ice for an extra attacker. But after a brief discussion between the referees, it was ruled that the puck was touched by a Spartan player and the goal was waved off.

Hudson couldn't capitalize on the five-minute power play but the Raiders eventually took a 1-0 lead at 12:55 when Lienemann put home his own rebound with assists from Grounds and Grady Gornick.

After another five-minute major penalty on Superior that carried over into the second period, Cole Danielson scored a power-play goal at the 2:49 mark to make it a 2-0 game.

One minute into a Spartan holding penalty at the 10:27 mark, the Raiders took a 3-0 lead when Lienemann scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. Danielson's second goal gave Hudson a 4-0 lead with 1:50 left in the second period.

Grounds' 27th goal of the season came 3:04 into the third period. Isaiah Bewell scored 1:46 later to send the game into running time and Blackmun completed the scoring with just under seven minutes left.

Hudson outshot Superior, 46-13, in the win.

"I think we knew right away they were going to come out with a push and we knew we just had to weather that and slow the game down and play our game and we could get it done," Lockwood said.

After finishing as state runner-up last season, Lockwood said the Raiders expect a challenge right off the bat against BRC rival Eau Claire Memorial in Thursday night's quarterfinals. The Raiders and Old Abes split during the regular season with each team winning on its home ice.

"They know us well so they have the opportunity to game plan for us over the course of the year," he said. "They're also one of the top-five teams in the state so we have our work cut out for us."

Thursday's other state quarterfinal matchups feature Waukesha North against Arrowhead, Bay Port against Sun Prairie and Wausau West against West Salem/Bangor.

Lockwood said he believes last year's state runner-up experience will help the Raiders this season.

"Obviously there's fuel on the fire," he noted. "They know what they want to do and they know the routine. That helps a lot being down there last year and knowing what it's like. You know what you can do different or do better. That experience helps for sure."

Raiders up for postseason honors

Blackmun, Grounds, Howard and Lockwood are all finalists for postseason awards from the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association and Wisconsin Prep Hockey.

Blackmun in one of eight finalists for the WHCA Player of the Year while Lockwood is one of eight finalists for the WHCA Coach of the Year Award. Both awards will be announced at the WHCA State Tournament Awards Banquet Wednesday, March, 1, at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Blackmun is also one of five finalists for the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Davis Drewiske Award, given to the top defenseman in the state and named after the current Raider assistant coach who won the state Player of the Year award in 2003.

Grounds is one of five finalists for the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Joe Pavelski Award, which is given to the top forward in the state, while Howard is up for the Kirk Daubenspeck Award for best goalie.

The Wisconsin Prep Hockey awards will be announced during a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the banquet room of the Coliseum Bar, located across the street from Alliant Energy Center.