Hudson hockey advances at state

Grounds gave Hudson a 1-0 lead 9:25 into the first period, assisted by Grady Gornick, before Lienemann knocked home the rebound of Grounds' shot for a power play goal at 11:43. Chase Blackmun also got an assist.

Nuutinen's goal came off a scramble in front of the net in the final minute of the second period with Isaiah Bewell assisting, before Danielson tallied a shorthanded goal with assists from Blackmun and Ben Lundeen at the 9:39 mark of the third.

Howard stopped all 11 shots he faced as the Raiders outshot the Old Abes, 31-11.

Hudson will play in a state semifinal game Friday, March 3, at 7:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.