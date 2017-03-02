Search
    Hudson hockey advances at state

    By Bob Burrows Today at 7:30 p.m.
    Aaron Grounds celebrates scoring the first goal of the game in the Raiders' 4-0 win over Eau Claire Memorial Thursday, March 2, in Madison. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)

    Aaron Grounds, Dan Lienemann, George Nuutinen and Cole Danielson each scored a goal and Anthony Howard recorded his fourth straight postseason shutout as the Raider boy's hockey team blanked Eau Claire Memorial, 4-0, in a WIAA State Hockey quarterfinal game Thursday, night, March 2, at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

    Grounds gave Hudson a 1-0 lead 9:25 into the first period, assisted by Grady Gornick, before Lienemann knocked home the rebound of Grounds' shot for a power play goal at 11:43. Chase Blackmun also got an assist.

    Nuutinen's goal came off a scramble in front of the net in the final minute of the second period with Isaiah Bewell assisting, before Danielson tallied a shorthanded goal with assists from Blackmun and Ben Lundeen at the 9:39 mark of the third.

    Howard stopped all 11 shots he faced as the Raiders outshot the Old Abes, 31-11.

    Hudson will play in a state semifinal game Friday, March 3, at 7:15 p.m.

    This story will be updated.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
