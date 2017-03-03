Raider hockey reaches state title game

Hudson (26-2-1) will face Waukesha North (26-3-0) in the WIAA state title game Saturday, March 4, at 2:15 p.m.

Danielson and Grounds scored 23 seconds apart midway through the first period and the score remained 2-0 until Grounds' second goal of the game, 42 seconds into a Raider power play, at the 8:14 mark of the third period.

Lienemann added an even strength goal just over two minutes later before Howard allowed his first goal in five playoff games with 1:55 remaining.

This story will be updated.