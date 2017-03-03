Raider hockey reaches state title game
For the first time this postseason the Hudson boys' hockey team was outshot and allowed a goal.
It didn't matter.
Aaron Grounds scored twice, Cole Danielson and Dan Lienemann had a goal apiece and Anthony Howard made a postseason-high 24 saves as the Raiders defeated Wausau West, 4-1, in a WIAA State Tournament semifinal Friday, March 3, at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Hudson (26-2-1) will face Waukesha North (26-3-0) in the WIAA state title game Saturday, March 4, at 2:15 p.m.
Danielson and Grounds scored 23 seconds apart midway through the first period and the score remained 2-0 until Grounds' second goal of the game, 42 seconds into a Raider power play, at the 8:14 mark of the third period.
Lienemann added an even strength goal just over two minutes later before Howard allowed his first goal in five playoff games with 1:55 remaining.
This story will be updated.