    Raider hockey reaches state title game

    By Bob Burrows on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:58 p.m.
    Hudson's Aaron Grounds celebrates his power play goal to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead in the third period of their WIAA State semifinal against Wausau West Friday, March 3. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)

    For the first time this postseason the Hudson boys' hockey team was outshot and allowed a goal.

    It didn't matter.

    Aaron Grounds scored twice, Cole Danielson and Dan Lienemann had a goal apiece and Anthony Howard made a postseason-high 24 saves as the Raiders defeated Wausau West, 4-1, in a WIAA State Tournament semifinal Friday, March 3, at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

    Hudson (26-2-1) will face Waukesha North (26-3-0) in the WIAA state title game Saturday, March 4, at 2:15 p.m.

    Danielson and Grounds scored 23 seconds apart midway through the first period and the score remained 2-0 until Grounds' second goal of the game, 42 seconds into a Raider power play, at the 8:14 mark of the third period.

    Lienemann added an even strength goal just over two minutes later before Howard allowed his first goal in five playoff games with 1:55 remaining.

    This story will be updated.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
