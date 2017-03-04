Hudson wrestlers fall in state quarterfinals

Hudson's victories came from Jacob Anderson with an 18-7 major decision at 160 pounds, Cody Cicha with a 6-0 decision at 170, and Cole Godbout with a pin in 25 seconds at 220.

Kaukauna went on the defeat Holmen, 47-19, in the semifinals and will face Stoughton in Saturday's state title match. Stoughton defeated Waterford, 40-22, in the quarterfinals and Menomonee Falls, 40-21, in the semifinals Friday night.

See the March 9 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for the complete story.