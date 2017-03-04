Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hudson wrestlers fall in state quarterfinals

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:07 a.m.
    Hudson's Jacob Anderson wrestles to an 18-7 major decision over Alec Hartman of Kaukauna in a Division 1 quarterfinal match at the WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament Friday, March 3, at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Lisa Flanary)

    The Hudson wrestling team lost to defending state champion Kaukauna, 47-13, in the quarterfinals of the Division 1 WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament Friday, March 3, at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison.

    Hudson's victories came from Jacob Anderson with an 18-7 major decision at 160 pounds, Cody Cicha with a 6-0 decision at 170, and Cole Godbout with a pin in 25 seconds at 220.

    Kaukauna went on the defeat Holmen, 47-19, in the semifinals and will face Stoughton in Saturday's state title match. Stoughton defeated Waterford, 40-22, in the quarterfinals and Menomonee Falls, 40-21, in the semifinals Friday night.

    See the March 9 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for the complete story.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolRaiderswrestlersHigh school
    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
    Advertisement