    Raiders state champs!

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:40 a.m.
    The Hudson boys' hockey team hoists the state championship trophy after defeating Waukesha North, 2-1, in the WIAA state title game Saturday, March 4, at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)1 / 3
    Hudson's Dan Lienemann (19) and Chase Blackmun celebrate Blackmun's second period power play goal that proved to the the game-winner in the Raiders' 2-1 victory over Waukesha North in the WIAA State Championship game Saturday, March 4, at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)2 / 3
    Hudson players celebrate after the final horn in the WIAA State Championship game Saturday, March 4, at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)3 / 3

    Hudson's boys' hockey team won its third state title in program history and first since 2004 with a 2-1 victory over Waukesha North in the the WIAA State Championship game Saturday, March 4, at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

    The Raiders got power play goals from George Nuutinen and Chase Blackmun and goalie Anthony Howard made 19 saves, including eight in the third period with the game on the line.

    Nuutinen put home the rebound of a Ben Lundeen shot on Hudson's first power play opportunity of the game at the 11:39 mark of the first period.

    Blackmun's goal came on a slap shot from the top of the right circle gave Hudson a 2-0 lead 2:33 into the second period.

    Waukesha North got a power play goal of its own at the 11:46 mark of the second to make it a 2-1 game, but the Raiders denied the Wingers on two power play opportunities the rest of the way and Howard came up with a number of big saves, including stopping a breakaway by Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Player of the Year Ian Malcolmson, to preserve the win.

    See the March 9 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for the complete story.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
