Raiders state champs!

The Raiders got power play goals from George Nuutinen and Chase Blackmun and goalie Anthony Howard made 19 saves, including eight in the third period with the game on the line.

Nuutinen put home the rebound of a Ben Lundeen shot on Hudson's first power play opportunity of the game at the 11:39 mark of the first period.

Blackmun's goal came on a slap shot from the top of the right circle gave Hudson a 2-0 lead 2:33 into the second period.

Waukesha North got a power play goal of its own at the 11:46 mark of the second to make it a 2-1 game, but the Raiders denied the Wingers on two power play opportunities the rest of the way and Howard came up with a number of big saves, including stopping a breakaway by Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Player of the Year Ian Malcolmson, to preserve the win.

