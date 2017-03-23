Six Raiders all-state hockey

Those achievements were recognized with six Raiders earning spots on the 2016-17 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State teams, including seniors Chase Blackmun and Anthony Howard as repeat selections.

Blackmun earned first team defense honors for the second straight year after receiving honorable mention as a sophomore while Howard was named to the first team at goalie after being an honorable mention pick a year ago.

The pair were joined on the all-state first team by junior forward Aaron Grounds. Senior defenseman Tanner Gornick, junior forward Grady Gornick and sophomore forward Cole Danielson all received honorable mention.

Blackmun's selection to the first team is the latest in a long list of awards the senior has garnered this season. He was named the BRC Player of the Year and picked up the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Davis Drewiske Award as the top defenseman in the state, before being named the WIAA State Tournament MVP after posting a goal and three assists in Hudson's three state tournament victories.

Blackmun led the Raiders in scoring this season with 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points. He has signed a tender to play for the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League.

Howard went 14-0-1 during the regular season with a goals against average of 0.93, a .934 save percentage and five shutouts. He recorded three straight shutouts in the Raiders run to the state tournament before allowing just two goals in three games with a .964 save percentage in Madison to earn first team all-tournament honors. He also picked up the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Kirk Daubenspeck award as the top goalie in the state.

Grounds, who has verbally committed to Ohio State University after graduation, finished second in the BRC in goals scored with 24 and dished out 14 assists to finish with 38 points during the regular season. The junior followed that up with three goals and five assists in the playoffs before posting a state tournament high six points with three goals and three assists to join Blackmun and Howard on the all-state tournament first team. He was one of five finalists for the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Joe Pavelski Award, which is given to the top forward in the state.

Tanner Gornick partnered with Blackmun on the Raiders top defensive line that helped Hudson allow just 22 goals in 24 regular season games. Offensively, he contributed six goals and 19 assists from his blue-line position and had two goals and two assists in the playoffs before picking up an assist at the state tournament. He was also named to the all-state tournament first team.

Grady Gornick had 14 goals and five assists during the regular season and tallied four goals and four assists in the postseason, including three assists in the state tournament, while Danielson had 10 goals and 13 assists during the regular season. He scored a pair of goals and dished out five assists in the playoffs before posting a goal and two assists in the Raiders' state tourney run.