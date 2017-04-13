Raiders blank No. 10 Rapids in opener

Senior Catie Woodley scored the only goal Hudson would need in the first half and the Raiders dominated possession to hand Wisconsin Rapids its first loss of the season, 1-0.

First-year head coach Steve Sollom, who has added the girls' program in addition to coaching the boys in the fall, said the Raiders are still a work in progress.

"The girls are trying to learn a new system with a new coach, and the coach is trying to get to know the players and play to their strengths," he pointed out. "That said, there is a good amount of talent on the team and we have the potential to be really good."

The Raiders controlled the tempo for much of Saturday's match, outshooting Rapids 8-2 while earning four corner kicks to the Red Raiders' two.

"We really controlled the match in the first half and generated some good chances," he said. "The second half was closer, but most of their chances came from our mistakes. In all, I was pleased with our focus and possession, and we beat a quality opponent on their home field after a long early bus ride."

The Raiders are led this season by their three senior captains — Mady Haines, Karyn Chukel and Taylor Brinkman. Haines returns after earning first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors a years ago while Chukel and Brinkman were both second team All-BRC at goalie and defender, respectively.

"We have a lot of seniors and even more sophomores, so much of our success will hinge on how well they play with and for each other," Sollom said. "We put together a really challenging schedule this year with four upcoming tournaments against the top teams in the state. Those bus rides and overnight stays are fun for the girls and go a long way towards building camaraderie. And we will know how we stack up against the best teams by the time playoffs roll around."

The Raiders hosted River Falls in their BRC opener this past Tuesday, April 11, before hitting the road for three straight matches — Thursday, April 13, at Eau Claire North, Tuesday, April 18, at Superior and Thursday, April 20, at Menomonie.