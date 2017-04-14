Netters 2nd at Hastings Quad

But those wins didn't count.

Saturday's results did count however, and the Raiders responded by going 2-1 to take second at the Hastings Quad in their first official action of the season.

Head coach John Knutson said the Raiders learned a lot about themselves Thursday in New Richmond and Saturday at Hastings, but there's still a lot of tennis to play this season.

"After the scrimmage in New Richmond we learned more about our team with respect to slotting players in positions and we'll continue to learn for the first few weeks of the season before we finalize what we think will be the standard lineups for the rest of the year and going into the WIAA tournament play at the end of the year," he said.

Host Hastings went 3-0 to take first place Saturday while Hudson was 2-1 with wins over Apple Valley and Totino-Grace by identical 4-3 scores. Apple Valley was 1-2 on the day while Totino-Grace went 0-3.

Hudson's No. 1 doubles team of senior captain Toby Haynor and junior captain Isaac Young went 3-0 on the day, including the Raiders only win against Hastings, while the No. 2 doubles team of juniors Blake Royer and Luke Holmberg was 2-1, losing only to Hastings.

"We struggled a little bit trying to find wins with our No. 1 through no. 4 singles matches and at the No. 3 doubles spot, but again, it was nice to win two of our three matches," Knutson said.

Next up for the Raiders will be the Big Rivers Conference opener at Menomonie this Thursday, April 13. For the second spring season in a row, because of maintenance and construction at the Hudson High School courts, all of Hudson's matches will be on the road.