Thursday sports roundup: Track teams sweep True Team Invite

Dierks won the girls' 100 meter hurdles in 15.29 seconds and the 300 meter hurdles in 48.1. She also teamed up with Lucy Fashingbauer, Kady Kochendorfer and Lexi LeFever for a first place time of 1 minute, 4701 seconds in the 4x200 meter relay. LeFever also won the 200 meter dash in 25.99 seconds.

Rachel Ball boosted the girls' team score with a first place time of 11:50.26 in the 3200 meter run while Casey Holmes cleared 5-feet to win the high jump and Emma Newman cleared 9-feet to take first in the pole vault. Izzy Hanson contributed a first place leap f 33-feet, 5.75 inches in the triple jump.

Bond led a one-two Hudson sweep in the boys' 1600 meter run with a first place time of 4:37.6. George Halunen took second in 4:42.13.

Causby cleared a personal best 6-1 to win the high jump while Sparstad took first in the long jump with a leap of 20-7.5.

Hudson's girls topped the eight-team field with 884 points while Eau Claire North was second with 744 and Osceola third with 690.5. The Raiders boys finished with 837 points and Osceola was second with 710.5 while Hastings was third with 703.

In other Hudson sports action Thursday the Raider softball team split a doubleheader with Eau Claire North, winning the first game, 10-6, and losing the nightcap, 2-1, while the Raider baseball team dropped a 6-4 decision at River Falls.

Angela Huepfel had three hits and Megan Iverson singled, doubled and drove in three runs in Hudson's 10-6 softball win over Eau Claire North. Kaiya Sundeen also had two hits, including a double, and Rachel Kadidlo and Hannah Sticht had a pair of hits each while Stich earned the win in the pitcher's circle.

Emma Close's RBI fielders choice in the top of the seventh provided the lone Raider run in the nightcap.

The Raider baseball team, meanwhile, rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth but came up short to River Falls, 6-4, in River Falls.

Joe Garcia doubled in a pair of runs to highlight the three-run inning while Devon Daulton added an RBI sacrifice fly.

River Falls managed just three hits off Hudson pitchers Max Elliott and Sam Chase but five Hudson errors led to three unearned runs for the Wildcats. Max Stubbendick had three of Hudson's six hits in the game.