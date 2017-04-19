Tuesday results: Soccer wins, baseball blanked

Emma Richert, Savannah Jensen and Mady Haines tallied first half goals and Marly Johnston, Camryn Masini, Emma Blank and Kyla Schewe scored a goal each after the break as the Raiders improved to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in BRC play.

At Carson Park in Eau Claire, Max Stubbendick had two of Hudson's five hits-- all singles, as Eau Claire North took an early lead and pulled away for a 9-0 victory. The two teams will meet again Thursday, April 20, at 4:30 p.m. at Hudson's Grandview Park.

In the first Big Rivers Conference golf match of the season at Lake Hallie Golf Course in Chippewa Falls, Brandon Gilbert posted a score of 36 to finish in a three-way tie for second place and Hudson tied Eau Claire North for third in the team standings with 156 each.

Tyler Dove carded a 38, Tyler Wingad had 40 and Craig Cernohous and Charley Chase each finished with 42 to round out the Raider scoring.