Tennis drops BRC match to Mustangs

Hudson got wins at No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles but struggled in the lower matches, winning just one game in at least one match in each of the four losses.

"We're a very young team this season with only one senior on the roster, but that will not be an excuse for our team this year," Hudson coach John Knutson said. "The guys work hard and I'm always proud of their effort. Sometimes in tennis, you can be better than the other guy, and with weather conditions, different court surfaces and facilities, or a player just having a bad day, you can find yourself on the short end of the score and lose the match and that's what happened today."

Hudson's No. 1 doubles team of senior captain Toby Haynor and junior captain Isaac Young remained undefeated with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Menomonie's top doubles team of Brandon Doughty and Wes Thompson, while the Raiders No. 2 doubles team of juniors Blake Royer and Luke Holmberg pulled out a 6-4, 7-5 win over Reid Path and Victor Kaufman.

Sophomore captain Tyler Grosz posted a 7-5, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles for the Raiders' third and final point.

Coming out on the short end were Lukas Johnson, 1-6, 2-6, at No. 2 singles, Brock Wimer, 1-6, 1-6 at No. 3 singles, Andrew Bolles, 1-6, 6-7 at No. 4 singles, and Colin Pruzek and Cole Peters, 1-6, 5-7, at No. 3 doubles.

Knutson said the Raiders will get back to work this week in an effort to improve.

"When things don't go your way, we can hang our heads, or we can just work harder; and that's what this team will do," he said. "We'll work harder for a better result."

The Raiders will look for their first BRC win when they visit River Falls for a 3:30 p.m. match Thursday, April 20. The Raiders are very familiar with the River Falls courts, traveling there for practice each non-match day due to construction in Hudson, and in a way, consider River Falls to be their home away from home this season.

"So on Thursday, the home team will definitely win," Knutson noted. "It's just a question of which home team."