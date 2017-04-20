Raider soccer splits in BRC

The Raiders, now 2-1 overall, 1-1 in BRC play, traveled to Superior for a nonconference game Tuesday, April 18, after press time and will visit Menomonie for a BRC match Thursday, April 20, before hosting Rice Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

Last Tuesday senior Catie Woodley scored two goals and assisted on another and senior Mady Haines had a goal and an assist while freshman Emma Blank netted her first varsity goal in a 4-1 victory over River Falls.

The Raiders scored late in the first half to take a 2-1 lead at the break before pulling away in the second half.

"The first half was fairly even but the second half we dominated up top and generated a lot of scoring chances," head coach Steve Sollom said. "We scored two but let the potential for several more go unfinished."

Thursday at Eau Claire North, the Raiders found themselves in a 3-0 hole midway through the first half. All three Husky goals were the result of breakaways, two directly and one on a penalty kick after a foul trying to stop the breakaway.

"We were getting a lot of opportunities to score, and had the majority of the possession, and then they would kick it long and get a breakaway," Sollom noted, adding the Raiders let their frustrations get the better of them after the three Husky goals.

"They felt a couple of those breakaways were offsides, and maybe they were, but we lost focus and didn't do much the remainder of the first half but whine about it," he said.

After regrouping at halftime, Haines put the Raiders on the board at the 50-minute mark and sophomore Camryn Masini made it a 3-2 game 10 minutes later but that's as close as Hudson could get.

"Even though we generated enough chances to score 10 goals in the second half, we couldn't get the equalizer," Sollom said. "In all, if we had just kept playing in the first half and not let ourselves get out of sorts over the officiating, we likely would have won the match."