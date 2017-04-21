Girls lacrosse kicks off inaugural season April 22

The team is playing in the Northcentral Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association based out of Minnesota. The league is made up of five teams from Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Hudson's opponents will be Superior, Wis., Brainerd, Minn. (two teams) and Fargo, N.D. Hudson will also play exhibition games against select teams from South Dakota.

The team consists of 18 girls ranging from sixth to 10th grade. The league itself is for seventh- to 12th-graders, but an exception was made to allow a sixth-grader to play up. Team members are: Lindsey Fall, McKinley Gelein, Hailey Hess, Annika Lautenbach, McKenzie Madden, Kristina Minic, Gracie Motte, Emma McGrath, Libby Neels, Hilda Nuutinen, Brooke Olson, Amelia Plansky, Halle Powers, Kaleigh Sansone, Adria Schmidkunz, Lilly Seiler, Charlotte Stow and Chloe Tierney.

Hudson kicks off their season April 22, their first game is against Brainerd #2 at 9 a.m. and then Brainerd #1 at noon at the River Crest Elementary School fields. Hudson plays Superior at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23. Teams in the league will play games throughout both days, including a guest team from Aberdeen, S.D.

The following three weekends, the team will be on the road playing in Brainerd, Fargo and finishing up their season in Brainerd for the league championship tournament.

The NSLA was excited to have Hudson join their group this year, but ideally the Hudson High School girls lacrosse team would like to join the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation — the league that the Hudson High School boys lacrosse team currently plays in, for the 2017-18 season. For more information on the Hudson girls lacrosse team, go to www.hudsonlacrosse.net.