Thursday results: Soccer wins, baseball loses

The Raiders outhit Eau Claire North, 7-1, through four innings but the Huskies took a 2-1 lead into the fifth thanks to a pair of unearned runs. Hudson scored its only run in the bottom of the fourth when Jack Klementz led off the inning with a double and scored on a base hit by Max Elliott.

The Huskies scored three times in the top of the seventh to make it a 6-1 game and the Raiders had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the inning before North got a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Klementz had two hits for the Raiders, who stranded nine baserunners

In BRC golf action at Lake Wissota, Tyler Dove and Brandon Gilbert each carded rounds of 41 and Tyler Wingad and Craig Cernohous both shot 42 as the Raiders finished fifth with a team score of 166, ten strokes behind first place Eau Claire Memorial.