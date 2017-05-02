Track teams shine at Hopkins

Dierks came within an eyelash of breaking her second school record in a week by winning the 300 meter hurdle race in 44.91 seconds. The current mark of 44.11 was set by two-time state champion Sharyn Dahl in 2007.

Just four days earlier Dierks broke Dahl's 100 meter hurdle record of 14.99 seconds by running 14.77 at the Border Battle Invitational in River Falls. She ran a 15.44 to take first Tuesday at Hopkins.

LeFever's wins came in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.97 seconds, and the 200 meter dash in 26.4. Dirks and LeFever also teamed up with Anna Wilgren and Kady Kochendorfer to win the 4x200 meter relay in 1 minute, 47.08 seconds.

Kochendorfer also won the triple jump with a leap of 33-feet, 7-inches and took fifth in the 200 meter dash in 27.55 seconds.

Casey Holmes cleared 4-10 to take first in the high jump and Rachel Ball contributed a second place time of 11:32.56 in the 3200 meter run while Emma Filipiak was fourth in 11:54.03

Ball, Anna Czupryna, Mason Ste. Marie and Ellie Draper combined for a third place time of 10:21.34 in the 4x800 meter relay and Shay Wassman was fourth in the 100 meter dash in 13.5 seconds.

Godbout tuned in a season-best throw of 46-04 to take first in the boys' shot put while Causby cleared 6-feet to win the high jump.

The Raider boys had a pair of second place relay finishes, with Paul Sparstad, Elijah Ondrusik, Chase McArthur and Thomas Newell combining for a time of 3:34.93 in the 4x400, and Sam Kiecker, Seth Miner, Tyler Auge and George Bond running 8:37.99 in the 4x800.

Bond also took third in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:06.11 while Anthony Soukup was third in the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet. Newell added a fourth place time of 52.66 seconds in the 400 meter dash and McArthur was fifth in 52.82, while George Halunen was fifth in the 1600 meter run in 4:33.35.

Edina took the boys' team title with 801.5 points followed by host Hopkins with 734.5 and Hudson with 685. Willmar won the girls' championship with 882.5 and Mounds View was second with 796 while Hudson was fifth with 689.

Next up for the Raiders is the Stan Barr New Richmond Relays this Friday, May 5 before the Big Rivers Conference Championship Meet Tuesday, May 16, in Chippewa Falls.