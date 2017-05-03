Netters win Oshkosh Tourney

After opening with two wins, Isaac Young, half of the Raiders No. 1 doubles team, and Andrew Bolles, the Raiders No. 4 singles player had to leave to return to Hudson to sing in a Hudson High School Chamber Choir Concert.

No problem.

Lukas Johnson moved from No. 2 doubles to No. 4 singles and posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory to tilt the match in the Raiders favor and put the finishing touches on their 3-0 day.

Hudson coach John Knutson said it was truly a team effort after Young and Bolles left early.

"Our team is like most others, where the kids are multi-sport and multi-interest athletes, so it's not unusual to see a few kids have to fit in other commitments," Knutson said. "I'm glad these guys are involved in many other things, especially outside of sports. We'll get by with a 'next man up' theory for this tennis team."

Tyler Grosz, at No. 1 singles, the No. 2 doubles team of Andre Burgess and Brock Wimer, and the No. 3 doubles team of Cole Peters and Colin Pruzek, accounted for the rest of Hudson's scoring against Monona Grove.

Peters and Pruzek went 3-0 on the day at No. 3 doubles while Young and Toby Haynor teamed up for two wins at No. 1 doubles before Young's departure. Johnson and Blake Royer also won twice at No. 2 doubles while Bolles was 2-0 in singles play.

Knutson said he was proud of his team on the trip.

"For our team to get up at 4 a.m. to get on the road by 5 a.m., travel across the state in two vans, and start playing tennis in frigidly cold temperatures at 10 a.m., 12 noon and 2 p.m., is a character building experience, and I was proud of how they handled everything today," Knutson said. "And then dealing with the departure of two of our better players for another commitment really put the pressure on us. But we came through with flying colors."

Earlier in the week the Raiders swept Chippewa Falls, 7-0, in a Big Rivers Conference match Thursday in Chippewa Falls.

Grosz, at No. 1 singles, Luke Holmberg at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Young and Haynor, and the No. 2 doubles team of Royer and Johnson, all won by identical 6-0, 6-1 scores. Burgess was just as dominant at No. 4 singles, winning by scores of 6-2, 6-1.

The remaining two matches both went to three sets with the No. 3 doubles team of Peters and Pruzek pulling out a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win and Bolles earning a 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 tiebreak win at No. 3 singles.

"Pruzek and Peters did well to come back and win the last two sets after dropping the first set," Knutson said. "The match that I was most proud of today, along with the rest of the team, was the Andrew Bolles match at three singles. One of the things that our boys decided they would value this year to be a successful season was mental toughness. Bolles showed great mental toughness today."

The Raiders visited Como Park this past Tuesday and will return to BRC action Thursday, May 4, at Eau Claire North. They will play in the two-day Eau Claire Memorial Invitational Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, in Eau Claire.