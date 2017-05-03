Tuesday, May 2 sports roundup

Max Stubbendick and Devon Daulton each had two-run singles to highlight a five-run fifth inning in the Raider baseball team's 8-5 victory at Menomonie. Jack Klementz drove in a pair of runs with a single in the first inning and added an RBI fielder's choice in the fifth while Matthew Barnard went six innings to earn the victory on the mound.

After dropping the first game of a doubleheader to Rice Lake, 7-4, the Raider softball team got home runs from Katie Cardell, Angela Huepfel and Hannah Stich in the nightcap to beat the Warriors 16-5 in five innings.

Stich hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Huepfel had a solo shot in the third while Cardell launched a three-run blast in the fourth. Hudson pounded out 19 hits in the win, including four singles by Rachel Kadidlo and three its each from Hannah Stich and Megan Iverson.

In other action on Tuesday, the Raider girls' soccer team posted a 4-0 victory over Chippewa Falls and the boys' tennis team defeated Como Park, 4-3.