Hudson baseball to salute veterans May 6

“We want to get as many military veterans; men, women, all ages, to come out and its a salute to them,” Nell said. “It's something I've always wanted to do and I'm pretty fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of great people here who want to do it.”

Hudson will wear special camouflage jerseys and alternate hats and the American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors while all veterans in attendance will be recognized before the game. There will also be a raffle table with funds going to the Hudson Military Mom's Group.

Nell said it's important for his players to recognize the sacrifices military veterans have made on their behalf.

“No matter where I've gone or wherever I've coached, I'm big on having my guys playing the game of baseball the right way and understand that the only reason we're playing this great game is because of the freedom that we have from our armed forces,” he said. “And we want them to know that they are valued and appreciated.”