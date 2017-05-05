Thursday, May 4 sports roundup

Emma Richert's goal off a corner kick with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining in the first half snapped a 2-2 tie and the Raiders scored the only two goals of the second half in their 5-2 Big Rivers Conference victory at River Falls.

In the first game of a softball doubleheader in Eau Claire, Kaiya Sundeen had three hits and Colleen Halverson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lift the Raiders to a 4-1 victory. Sundeen's sixth-inning RBI double in the nightcap snapped a 7-7 tie and gave Hudson the sweep.

In BRC baseball action at Grandview Park, Hudson scored nine runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-0 five-inning victory over Menomonie. Max Stubbendick had three hits and scored three times and Matthew Barnard and Jack Klementz had two hits and two RBI each while Max Elliott tripled and drove in three runs. Garrett Hendricks allowed just two hits on the mound.