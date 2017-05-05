Search
    Thursday, May 4 sports roundup

    By Bob Burrows Today at 10:23 a.m.
    Hudson's Grace Potter (9) and Emma Olson (14) beat River Falls' Ella Durocher to the ball in the Raiders' 5-2 victory over the Wildcats Thursday, May 4, in River Falls. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia

    It was a good day for Hudson High School sports teams Thursday.

    The Raider soccer team downed River Falls, 5-2, the softball team swept Eau Claire Memorial, 4-1 and 8-7, the baseball team beat Menomonie for the second time in three days, 11-0, and the boys' tennis team rolled over Eau Claire North, 6-1.

    Emma Richert's goal off a corner kick with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining in the first half snapped a 2-2 tie and the Raiders scored the only two goals of the second half in their 5-2 Big Rivers Conference victory at River Falls.

    In the first game of a softball doubleheader in Eau Claire, Kaiya Sundeen had three hits and Colleen Halverson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lift the Raiders to a 4-1 victory. Sundeen's sixth-inning RBI double in the nightcap snapped a 7-7 tie and gave Hudson the sweep.

    In BRC baseball action at Grandview Park, Hudson scored nine runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-0 five-inning victory over Menomonie. Max Stubbendick had three hits and scored three times and Matthew Barnard and Jack Klementz had two hits and two RBI each while Max Elliott tripled and drove in three runs. Garrett Hendricks allowed just two hits on the mound.

