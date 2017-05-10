Tuesday, May 9 Raider roundup

Mady Haines scored two goals and Ty Huber added another in the Raider girls' soccer team's 3-1 victory over Eau Claire North Tuesday at the middle school field. The Raiders lost to the Huskies, 3-2, back on April 13. The win stretched Hudson's unbeaten streak to five.

Hendricks tossed a four-hit shutout in the Raider baseball team's 7-0 win at Eau Claire Memorial to snap the Old Abes six game winning streak. He struck out six and walked just one while Elijah Rude and Sam Chase drove in two runs apiece.

In BRC golf action at Tanglewood Greens in Menomonie, Tyler Dove fired a two over-par 38 to place fourth but no other Raider broke 40 as Hudson finished sixth out of seven teams with a total score of 173. Eau Claire Memorial was first with 159.

The Eau Claire Memorial tennis team, meanwhile, remained undefeated in conference play with a 7-0 victory over Hudson in Eau Claire.