Raiders sweep BRC track titles

The meet began Tuesday May 16, in Chippewa Falls but was suspended due to lightning.

Hudson's girls won their second straight title while its the second straight and third in four years for the Raider boys, who shared this years championship with Menomonie.

Dierks broke her own school record in the 100 hurdles by one-hundredth of a second to win the conference title with a time of 14.76 seconds. She ran 14.77 at the Border Battle in River Falls to break Sharyn Dahl's 11 year-old mark of 14.99.

Dierks won her second conference title later in the day with a first place time of 47.32 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

LeFever's individual titles came in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.65 seconds, and the 200 with a time of 26.27. Kady Kochendorfer contributed a first place leap of 35-feet in the triple jump while Rachel Ball won the 3200 meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 10.51 seconds.

Hudson's girls also claimed two conference titles in the relays, with the 4x200 team of Anna Wilgren, Dierks, Kochendorfer and LeFever winning in 1:44.8 and the 4x800 team of Ball, Emmy Farago, Emma Filipiak and Julia Bennett taking first in 9:58.17.

In the boys' competition, George Bond took the 3200 meter title with a time of 9:44.99 and Derek Bates won the 110 meter hurdles in 15.45 seconds while the 4x200 meter relay team of Thomas Newell, Mitchell Hockbein, Chase McArthur and Paul Sparstad took first in 1:31.93.

Next up for the Raiders is the WIAA Division 1 Regional in Superior Monday, May 22.