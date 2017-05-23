Baseball sweeps Rice Lake May 18

The Raiders rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the score, 5-5, before Barnard lofted a fly ball to center to score Mason Triebold with one out in the eighth to give Hudson the walk-off win.

The Raiders, now 6-12 overall, 5-5 in the BRC, will wrap up the regular season with two games against Chippewa Falls this week — Tuesday, May 23, in Hudson and Thursday, May 25, in Chippewa Falls. They will open Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional play as the No. 8 seed and host No. 9 Menomonie at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. The winner will face top-seeded Eau Claire North on Thursday, June 1.

In the May 18 nightcap at Rice Lake, the Warriors scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead before Hudson tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Max Stubbendick scored on a sacrifice fly by Elijah Rude and Max Elliott laid down a perfect safety squeeze to score Barnard.

Triebold led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and went to second on a sac bunt by Logan Nelson. Will Jilek walked and Stubbendick was hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting the stage for Barnard's game-winning sacrifice fly to center.

Hunter Evenson singled in a pair of runs in the second to give Hudson an early 2-0 lead and Jilek had an RBI single in the fourth to snap a 2-2 tie. Stubbendick led the Raiders at the plate with three hits.

Jilek pitched the final three innings to earn the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout and no walks. Barnard went the first five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Hudson sent 15 batters to the plate in the top of the first of the opener to open up a 10-0 lead. Sam Chase and Rude each had two-run singles in the inning while Nelson, Jilek and Stubbendick added an RBI single apiece.

Stubbendick went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in the win while Barnard, Chase, Evenson, Nelson, Jilek and Jack Klementz all had two hits, including a double apiece for Evenson, Elliott and Jilek. Rude finished with three RBIs while Stubbendick, Elliott, Chase and Evenson drove in two runs each.

Garrett Hendricks earned the five-inning complete-game win on the mound, allowing two runs, one earned, six hits with five strikeouts and four walks.