Hudson girls regional track champs

Hudson's girls won the regional team title with 168.56 points while River Falls was second with 122.5.

Dierks won the 100 meter hurdles in 15.36 seconds and took the 300 meter title in 47.39 seconds while teaming up with Anna Wilgren, Kady Kochendorfer and Lexi LeFever for a first place time of 1 minute, 45.24 seconds in the 4x200 meter relay.

Kochendorfer also won the regional title in the triple jump with a leap of 35-feet, 8-inches and Lauren Ichel won the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:24.28 while Rachel Ball took the 3200 meter run in 11:39.43. Ball, Emmy Farago, Emma Filipiak and Julia Bennett teamed up for a first place time of 10:06.16 in the 4x800 meter relay.

Kochendorfer and LeFever both advanced in the 100 meter dash with second and third place times of 12.99 seconds and 13.04 seconds, respectively, while LeFever also moved on with a third place time of 26.8 seconds in the 200 meter dash and Farago advanced with a third place time of 5:27.84 in the 1600.

Hudson's 4x100 meter relay team of Shay Wassman, Kochendorfer, Wilgren and Lucy Fashingbauer placed second with a time of 51.15 seconds, while the 4x400 meter team of Mallory Scott, Abbey Beyer, Shayla Wallin and Fashingbauer was fourth in 4:16.88.

Casey Holmes cleared 4-11 to take second in the high jump and Emma Newman made 10-feet to take second in the pole vault, while Anna Czupryna was third in the 800 meter run in 2:27.45, and Phoebe Holter was fourth in the discus with a throw of 95-01.

On the boys' side, Thomas Newell, Mitchell Hockbein, Chase McArthur and Paul Sparstad advanced to the sectional in the 4x200 meter relay with a second place time of 1:33.18, and George Bond, Sam Kiecker, Seth Miner and Tyler Auge were second in the 4x800 meter relay in 8:38.34, while McArthur, Sparstad, Elijah Ondrusik and Newell were fourth in the 4x400 relay in 3:31.33.

Bond qualified for the sectional in the 3200 meter run with a second place time of 10:11.15 and Newell advanced in the 400 with a third place time of 52.36 seconds, while Connor Johnson placed fourth in the 1600 in 4:32.21 to move on.

Hudson's boys had two sectional qualifiers in the 110 meter hurdles-- Carter Maack with a third place time of 16.05 seconds and Derek Bates in fourth in 16.13. Cole Causby cleared 6-feet in the high jump to place second while Anthony Soukup was fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 40-4.

The Raider boys tied for third in the regional team standings with Eau Claire North with 98 points each. Eau Claire Memorial was first with 116 followed by River Falls with 108.

The WIAA Division 1 Sectional will be held at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield this Thursday, May 25, beginning at 4 p.m. The top three finishers in each event will qualify for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships June 2-3 in La Crosse.