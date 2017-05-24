Tuesday, May 23 Raider roundup

The Raiders and Wildcats both finished with team scores of 321 to advance to the sectional tournament Tuesday, May 30 in Marshfield along with third place Eau Claire Memorial (323) and fourth place Eau Claire North (329).

Tyler Dove had the low score of the day for Hudson with a 79 to finish in a four-way tie for fourth place while Charley Chase and Tyler Wingad each fired 80 to tie for eighth. Brandon Gilbert came in with an 82 to round out the Raider team total.

Hudson, River Falls, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will be joined by Stevens Point, Wausau West, Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids out of the Rhinelander Regional at the Division 1 sectional Tuesday, May 30, at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield. The top two teams and top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will move on to the WIAA State Tournament June 5-6 at University Ridge in Madison.

In other high school sports action Tuesday, May 23, Camryn Masini gave the Raider girls' soccer team an early 1-0 lead but Eau Claire Memorial scored four unanswered goals to clinch the Big Rivers Conference title with a 4-1 victory at Hudson, and the Raider baseball team dropped a 10-1 decision at Chippewa Falls. The Raiders will host the Cardinals this Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m. at Grandview Park.