Softball falls in regional final

Katie Cardell pitched a four-hit shutout and Angela Huepfel hit a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Menomonie.

Kaiya Sundeen led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and scored when Colleen Halverson's fly ball was misplayed for a two-base error. Halverson advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a foul sacrifice fly to right by Hannah Stich to give Hudson an early 2-0 lead.

Huepfel's lead-off homer in the third made it a 3-0 game and the Raiders tacked on another run in the sixth on a sac fly by Stich to score Paige Nelson.

Cardell struck out four and walked three to earn the complete-game victory in the circle.

Friday, May 26, at Chippewa Falls, the Cardinals opened up a 9-0 lead before Hudson scored four runs over the final three innings, all on home runs.

Meyer homered for Hudson's first run of the game in the top of the fifth but Chippewa added a run in the bottom of the inning to make it a 10-1 game. The Raiders' final three runs came on a solo home run by Megan Iverson and a two-run shot by Sundeen in the top of the sixth.

Stich finished with three hits in the game and Meyer and Iverson had two each while Cardell was tagged for seven earned runs in the first three innings to take the pitching loss. Payton Massie went 2 1/3 innings and allowed six earned runs.

Hudson finished the season with a record of 12-11 while Chippewa Falls improved to 19-6 and advanced to face No. 3 seed D.C. Everest in the sectional semifinals Tuesday, May 30, in Chippewa Falls. D.C. Everest defeated sixth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial, 8-3, in its regional final.