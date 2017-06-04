State Track: Raider girls shine

Dierks, Hudson's school record holder in the 100 meter hurdles, placed second in Saturday's state finals with a time of 14.85 seconds. Destiny Huven of Nicolet won the state title in 14.7. Dierks also finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles in 44.91 seconds.

Senior Lucy Fashingbauer, Dierks, junior Kady Kochendorfer and junior Lexi LeFever teamed up for a sixth place time of 1 minute, 42.71 seconds in the 4x200 meter relay for Hudson's third medal of the day.

Kochendorfer also placed 12th in the triple jump with a distance of 36-feet, 3-inches and was 12th in the 100 meter dash in 12.82 seconds while LeFever placed 21st in 12.98. LeFever also finished 14th in the 200 meter dash in 26.12 seconds.

The girls 4x100 meter relay team of sophomore Emma Olson, freshman Shay Wassman, Fashingbauer and Kochendorfer finished 14th with a time of 50.05 seconds, while the 4x800 meter relay team of freshman Rachel Ball, freshman Anna Czupryna, junior Julia Bennett and freshman Emma Filipiak placed 13th in 9:51.93.

Ball also finished 11th in the 3200 meter run in 11:27.97, and Czupryna was 22nd in the 800 meter run in 2:22.7. Senior Emmy Farago finished 19th in the 1600 meter run in 5:23.22 while classmate Lauren Ichel was 21st in 5:27.42.

In the boys' competition, Hudson's 4x200 meter relay team of sophomore Paul Sparstad, senior Thomas Newell, freshman Chase McArthur and senior Mitchell Hockbein finished 19th with a time of 1:30.79.