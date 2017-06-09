Raider soccer falls in sectional semifinal

Eau Claire Memorial, the defending sectional champion, improved to 20-3-1 and will face fellow top-seed Bay Port (22-2-1) in the sectional final Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield.

Hudson ended its season with a record of 17-8-1 and in second place in the Big Rivers Conference behind Eau Claire Memorial with a mark of 10-3-0.

Hudson coach Steve Sollom said the Raiders had a good game plan going into the sectional semifinal but it was tough to recover after the Old Abes took a quick 2-0 lead.

“The first goal was on us, we had a misplay and it resulted in an easy chance for Stowe,” Sollom said. “The second mistake was that we hung our heads and got down instead of focusing on the next play, and a minute later they earned a real goal. Take away those two minutes and we played a pretty solid game.”

Hudson cut Memorial's lead in half in the 62nd minute when sophomore Carly Tewinkel scored off a scramble in front of the net, but Old Abe senior Allie Israel dashed any hopes of a Raider comeback when she redirected a corner kick inside the far post with under 12 minutes remaining.

“Even when we got to 2-1 I felt like if we scored and tied it back up we would win, but we couldn't finish a play,” Sollom said. “Their late goal off a corner sealed the game, but up until then it was up in the air.”

Stowe's two goals increased her season total to 47, including seven in the Old Abes three victories over Hudson this season.

Raider goalkeeper Karyn Chukel finished with seven saves as Memorial outshot Hudson, 15-7.