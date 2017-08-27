High School Football: Stevens Point spoils stadium debut

Hudson reeled off 21 straight points in the third quarter to take a 21-7 lead but couldn't overcome four turnovers in its first loss of the season.

The game was scoreless at halftime before Stevens Point converted a Hudson fumble into touchdown for the first points of the game.

The Raiders came roaring back with Ben Karls catching a 23-yard touchdown pass from Max Stubbendick, Riley Brown scoring on a 13-yard run and Easton Belland returning a fumble 14 yards for a score to put Hudson up 21-7 with one quarter remaining.

Panther running back Colton Kizewski, who gained most of his 211 rushing yards in the second half, scored on short touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards and after a failed two-point conversion Hudson's lead was trimmed to 21-20 with just over four minutes remaining.

Hudson made one first down before punting the ball away with 2:33 remaining and Stevens Point got as far as the Raider 23 yard line before kicking the game-winning kick with 14 seconds left.

Keyser Helterbrand completed 6-of-8 passes for 109 yards and ran for another 79 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with a lower body injury. Karls was the Raiders leading receiver with four catches for 96 yards.

Cole Godbout led the Raider defense with 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

Hudson, now 1-1 on the season, will open up Big Rivers Conference play this Friday, Sept. 1, against Eau Claire North at 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium. The Huskies (0-2) are coming off a 20-7 loss to La Crosse Logan last week.