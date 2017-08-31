Search
    Golfers 5th at BRC opener

    By Bob Burrows Today at 12:00 p.m.

    Chloe Germain posted a team-low score of 52 at the River Falls Golf Club Monday, Aug. 28, as the Raider girls golf team finished fifth with a team score of 221 at the first Big Rivers Conference match of the season.

    Eau Claire Memorial took top honors with 191 followed by River Falls with 201, Chippewa Falls with 211, and Eau Claire North with 216. Menomonie finished 17 strokes behind Hudson in sixth place with 238 while Rice Lake was seventh with 252.

    Lauren Gretschen contributed a round of 55 to the Raiders' team total and Paige Hillman had 56 while Sidney Kiltie shot 58. Lexi Meade of Eau Claire Memorial earned medalist honors with 38.

    The Raiders played a BRC match at Lake Hallie Golf Course in Chippewa Falls this past Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will visit Mill Run in Eau Claire for a BRC match Tuesday, Sept. 5.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
    randomness