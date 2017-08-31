Golfers 5th at BRC opener

Eau Claire Memorial took top honors with 191 followed by River Falls with 201, Chippewa Falls with 211, and Eau Claire North with 216. Menomonie finished 17 strokes behind Hudson in sixth place with 238 while Rice Lake was seventh with 252.

Lauren Gretschen contributed a round of 55 to the Raiders' team total and Paige Hillman had 56 while Sidney Kiltie shot 58. Lexi Meade of Eau Claire Memorial earned medalist honors with 38.

The Raiders played a BRC match at Lake Hallie Golf Course in Chippewa Falls this past Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will visit Mill Run in Eau Claire for a BRC match Tuesday, Sept. 5.