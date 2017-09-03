Raiders roll in BRC opener
Aaron Squires and Riley Brown each ran for over 100 yards and scored five touchdowns between them-- all in the first half-- as Hudson rolled to a 49-12 victory over Eau Claire North in the Big Rivers Conference football opener for both teams Friday, Sept. 1, in Hudson.
Squires ran for 119 yards and three scores and Brown totaled 100 yards and two touchdowns as Hudson put up a total of 382 yards on the ground.
Squires scored on runs of 4 and 22 yards in the first quarter, sandwiched around a 52-yard touchdown run by Brown, as Hudson jumped out to a 21-0 lead.
Eau Claire North pulled off a flea flicker for a 65-yard touchdown early in the second quarter but Hudson answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by Squires and a 44-yard touchdown by Brown before Hunter Peecher returned an interception 40-yards for a score to give the Raiders a 42-6 halftime lead.
Eau Claire North scored the only touchdown of the third quarter before the Raiders closed the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run from Adam Monzel.
Hudson finished with 415 yards of total offense; 382 on the ground and a 33-yard completion from Max Stubbendick to Ben Karls on the Raiders only pass attempt of the game.
Sophomore linebacker Torin Phillips recorded a team-high five tackles, four solo.
Hudson, now 2-1, will host Superior (2-1) this Friday, Sept. 8, at Raider Stadium. The Spartans are coming off a 24-20 loss to Eau Claire Memorial in their BRC opener.