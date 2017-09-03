Raiders roll in BRC opener

Squires ran for 119 yards and three scores and Brown totaled 100 yards and two touchdowns as Hudson put up a total of 382 yards on the ground.

Squires scored on runs of 4 and 22 yards in the first quarter, sandwiched around a 52-yard touchdown run by Brown, as Hudson jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

Eau Claire North pulled off a flea flicker for a 65-yard touchdown early in the second quarter but Hudson answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by Squires and a 44-yard touchdown by Brown before Hunter Peecher returned an interception 40-yards for a score to give the Raiders a 42-6 halftime lead.

Eau Claire North scored the only touchdown of the third quarter before the Raiders closed the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run from Adam Monzel.

Hudson finished with 415 yards of total offense; 382 on the ground and a 33-yard completion from Max Stubbendick to Ben Karls on the Raiders only pass attempt of the game.

Sophomore linebacker Torin Phillips recorded a team-high five tackles, four solo.

Hudson, now 2-1, will host Superior (2-1) this Friday, Sept. 8, at Raider Stadium. The Spartans are coming off a 24-20 loss to Eau Claire Memorial in their BRC opener.