Raider runners stay busy

Rachel Ball led the way for the Hudson girls with a seventh place time of 18 minutes, 40 seconds while Emma Filipiak was 21st in 19:46. Ella Young finished 40th with a time of 20:24, Anna Czupryna was 42nd in 20:25, and Alicia Belany finished 77th in 20:57.

Hudson's score of 169 was just one point behind second place Forest Lake. Wayzata won the team title with 37.

"The girls team ran very strong with a nationally-ranked Wayzata team, which had seven runners in the first 22 finishers," Krupa noted.

Over 576 runners competed in the girls race.

The boys race featured over 750 runners with Tait Saterback leading Hudson with a 106th place time of 18:26. Connor Hess finished 112th in 18:28 and Anthony Weeks was 122nd in 18:33 while Adam Tronnes finished 180th in 19:00 and Steven Ausmus was 203rd in 19:14.

The Raiders finished 25th with a score of 651 with White Bear Lake taking first with 84.

Hudson's boys traveled to rainy Marshfield for the Marshfield Columbus Invitational Saturday, Sept. 2, and came away with a fifth place finish in Division 1 with a score of 129. Nationally-ranked Wayzata won the team title with 22.

George Bond led the Raiders with a 15th place time of 16:35 and Max Ball finished 22nd in 17:05 while Sam Kiecker placed 31st in 17:28, Tyler Auge was 33rd in 17:31 and Keegan Sansone placed 36th in 17:32.

Both Raider teams will see some familiar competition when they run at the Menomonie Relays this Saturday, Sept. 9.

"This will give us another chance to see how we compete against some of our conference and sectional schools," Krupa said.