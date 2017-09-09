Raiders win defensive battle

Hudson overcame three penalties while eating up over eight minutes of clock before quarterback Keyser Helterbrand hit Ben Karls for a 9-yard touchdown pass and Karls added the extra point.

Hudson's Cole Godbout sacked Spartan quarterback Spencer Udeen for a loss of 12 yards to end Superior's next drive and the Raiders played keep away the rest of the game, limiting Superior to just eight plays from scrimmage in the fourth quarter.

Kenny Hardman’s 15-yard first-down run with less than a minute remaining allowed the Raiders to run out the clock and improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the BRC.

While Superior outgained Hudson 149-106 in yards in the first half, the Raiders held the Spartans to just 16 yards in the second half and ended up with a 231-165 advantage.

Hudson ran 68 plays to just 46 for Superior, and had a 30-19 advantage in first downs.

Riley Brown led Hudson on the ground with 56 yards and Helterbrand was 8-of-14 passing for 111 yards. Karls caught seven passes for 77 yards.

The Spartans had two excellent scoring chances in the first half, but both times they were stopped on fourth down inside the 15-yard line.

The Raiders will visit Menomonie (4-0, 2-0) this Friday, Sept. 15. The Mustangs are coming off a 44-0 victory over Eau Claire North last week.