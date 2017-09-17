Search
    Football: Raiders handed first loss

    By Bob Burrows Today at 10:17 a.m.

    Menomonie scored on its first three possessions of the game and held off Hudson to earn a 36-24 victory in a battle between two previously unbeaten Big Rivers Conference teams Friday, Sept. 15, in Menomonie.

    Ben Karls kicked a 27-yard field goal and Max Stubbendick caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Keyser Helterbrand to pull Hudson within 22-10 at halftime.

    Aaron Squires 1-yard touchdown run made it a 22-17 game early in the fourth quarter but Menomonie milked seven minutes off the clock before extending its lead to 29-17, then got a 41-yard touchdown run from Justin Evans, his fifth touchdown of the game, to widen the gap to 36-17.

    Riley Brown scored from 17-yards out late for the Raiders to make the final 36-24.

    Helterbrand completed 12-of-22 passes for 196 yards and ran for another 78 while Squires picked up 63-yards in 14 carries. Stubbendick caught three passes for 91 yards while Brown had six catches for 61 yards.

    All 398 of Menomonie's yards came on the ground.

    The Raiders, now 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the BRC, will host Rice Lake (4-0, 3-0) this Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. The Warriors are coming off a 61-0 victory over winless Eau Claire North.

