Raider spikers stretch streak to six

The victory moved the Raiders' record to 13-7 on the season. They will have a full ten days off before returning to action this Thursday, Sept. 21, at home against Menomonie.

Hudson started slowly in all three sets last week against Baldwin-Woodville before sweeping the Blackhawks by scores of 25-18, 25-22, 25-16.

"We had a number of unforced errors at the beginning of each set, but the girls had confidence in themselves and they came back each time to win the sets," head coach Dennis Saathoff said. "The closer we got to the end of each set the intensity level got better and we scored runs of points. We served well as evidenced by the strong ace-to-error ratio and we only committed three service reception errors for the match."

The Raiders recorded 15 service aces and just four service errors all night. Kaitlyn Zignego drilled a team-high six aces while Julia Bennett and Katie Cardell scored three each.

Sara Hoffman led the Raiders with 14 kills and Cardell and Erin Christiansen had six each while Shay Wassman added three. Olivia Goulette came up with 14 digs to lead the defense while Hoffman and Ariana Zins had six each.

Hudson will take a 1-1 Big Rivers Conference record into its match with Menomonie (0-3) Thursday, Sept. 21. They will travel to Maple Saturday, Sept. 23, where they will try and defend their 2016 title at the Northwestern Zozel Invitational.