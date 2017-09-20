Trinity Academy XC starts strong
The Trinity Academy Warriors cross country team had a great showing in their second meet of the season last Friday, Sept. 15, at King of Kings Lutheran School in Roseville, Minn.
Jenna Kurth won the girls fourth grade race, Julianne Kurth won the girls 5-6 grade race, Joe Stigler won the boys fourth grade race, and Ben Land won the boys 7-8 grade race.
One day earlier Ted Land was fifth in the boys 6-8 grade race at the Hudson Middle School Meet in Hudson. The Warriors will compete in the St. Paul's Lutheran meet in Prior Lake this Friday, Sept. 22.