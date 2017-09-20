Trinity Academy XC starts strong

Trinity Academy's Julianne Wirth sprints to a first place finish in the girls' grade 5-6 race at the Warrior’s cross country meet at King of Kings Lutheran School in Roseville, Minn., Friday, Sept. 15. Photo courtesy of Darcy Vargas

The Trinity Academy Warriors cross country team had a great showing in their second meet of the season last Friday, Sept. 15, at King of Kings Lutheran School in Roseville, Minn.

One day earlier Ted Land was fifth in the boys 6-8 grade race at the Hudson Middle School Meet in Hudson. The Warriors will compete in the St. Paul's Lutheran meet in Prior Lake this Friday, Sept. 22.

