Runners sweep RL Invite

Ball posted a first place time of 19 minutes, 2 seconds to finish 53 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Kate Faris of Chippewa Falls. Emma Filipiak finished just behind Faris in third place with a time of 20:08.5 and Alicia Belany was fourth in 20:30.1 while Anna Czupryna finished ninth in 20:55.1 and Ella Young was 13th in 21:16.1.

Karina Gilson added a 28th place time of 22:14.5 and Abbi Faust finished 60th in 23:26.5.

The Raider girls topped the 24-team field with 30 points while Menomonie was a distant second with 74.

"The girls continue to show great performances as they again dominated the field of runners," Hudson coach Don Krupa said.

Hudson's boys took first out of 25 teams with a total of 62 points while Northwestern was a distant second with 139.

Cale Wimer led the way with an eighth place tie of 17:47 followed by Seth Miner in 11th place in 17:52.4. Tyler Auge was 13th in 17:59.3 and Jacob Mathes finished 14th in 18:01.4 while Sam Kiecker rounded out the Raiders top five with a 16th place time of 18:05.4.

Tony Weeks finished 18th in 18:09.1 and Steven Asmus was 47th in 19:04.8.

"The boys ran in a close pack and finished the same way," Krupa noted. "This is what we need to do to continue to win the large meets."

This Saturday, Sept. 23, the Raiders will compete against some of the top teams in the nation at the prestigious Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul. Ninety teams from California, Kansas, Iowa, Colorado, Utah, Missouri, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will compete in two division divisionsv-- Gold and Maroon. NCAA Division I, II and III races will be held in the morning before the high school races begin at 3:15 p.m.