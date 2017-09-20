Raiders set for BRC Golf Tourney

The Raiders enter tournament play in fifth place in the conference standings after the final two regular season matches of the season last week. They finished fourth at Tanglewood Greens in Menomonie Tuesday, Sept. 12, with a score of 195 and placed sixth at Turtleback Golf Club in Rice Lake Thursday, Sept. 14, with 207.

Paige Hillman and Chloe Terman each posted rounds of 48 to lead the Raiders at Tanglewood Greens while Sidney Kiltie finished with 49 and Mady Soderberg had a 50. Eau Claire Memorial's Lexi Meade shot a 38 to lead the Old Abes to a first place team score of 181. River Falls was second with 182 followed by Eau Claire North with 192, Hudson with 195, Chippewa Falls with 197 and Rice Lake with 238.

Thursday at Turtleback, Hillman led Hudson with a score of 45 while Soderberg shot 51, Lauren Gertschen had a 55 and Kiltie scored 56.

Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls each finished with team scores of 182 with the Old Abes earning the tiebreaker. Eau Claire North was third with 187 followed by Chippewa Falls with 193, Menomonie with 194, Hudson with 207 and Rice Lake with 234.

Eau Claire Memorial sits atop the conference standings with 34 points heading into Thursday's BRC Tournament while River Falls is second with 31. Hudson is fifth with 15 points, three points ahead of sixth place Menomonie.

Following Thursday's conference tournament the Raiders will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Regional at New Richmond Wednesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 9 a.m.