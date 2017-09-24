Search
    Hudson hands Rice Lake first loss

    By Bob Burrows Today at 12:06 p.m.
    Hudson running back Aaron Squires hurdles the goal line for the first touchdown of the game in the Raider's 26-16 victory over Rice Lake Friday, Sept. 22, in Hudson. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia

    Hudson outscored Rice Lake 13-0 in the second half to come back from a three-point deficit and hand the Warriors their first loss of the season, 26-16, in the Raider's homecoming game Friday night, Sept. 26, in Hudson.

    Hudson trailed 16-13 after a pair of second quarter touchdowns and two-point conversions by Rice Lake but the Raiders recovered a Warrior fumble inside Rice Lake's 10-yard line on the first play of the second half. Two plays later Aaron Squires scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Raiders a 19-17 lead.

    Quarterback Keyser Helterbrand added a three-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter and the Raider defense did the rest.

    Squires opened the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first quarter. He finished with 153 yards on 24 carries. Helterbrand completed 9-of-16 passes for 128 yards and added another 51 yards on the ground.

    Linebacker Cody Cicha led the Raider defense with 11 tackles, 10 solo, while defensive end Cole Godbout had seven stops, including one for a loss, and a sack, and linebacker Jonah Becken had six tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack. Bon Karls and Jakes Assembo each recovered a fumble.

    Hudson, now 3-1 in the Big Rivers Conference (4-2 overall), and tied for third place with Rice Lake, will visit BRC co-leader Eau Claire Memorial (4-0, 6-0) Friday, Sept. 29, at Carson Park in Eau Claire. The Old Abes are coming off a 43-6 victory over Eau Claire North last week that kept them tied with Menomonie atop the conference standings.

